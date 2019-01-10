BRYAN, Texas — A Walmart employee said she was robbed at gunpoint and the men took off with her brand new vehicle. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on the 600 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The 19-year-old victim said she was walking to her car after her shift when two black men walked up to her. They pointed a gun at her and told her they wanted her things and her car, she said. The victim handed over her things and she was not hurt.

The victim said the two men drove off in her car and have not yet been arrested.

The Bryan Police Department says a car like the one pictured was taken from the victim at gunpoint. This is not the picture of the actual car.

BRYAN POLICE DEPT.

The car is described as a 2019 Ford Fusion with Texas license plates, number DJ8H682. The car has a rear license plate bracket with the word "Margaritaville". The car pictured above is not the actual car, but one that is considered similar to the vehicle stolen.

The victim described the two suspects as young black males. One was of medium height and a medium build. The other was tall with a thin build.

If you see this car or these two men, don't approach them, police said. Call the Bryan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300, or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). If you see something, say something.

