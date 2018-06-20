LEANDER, Texas -- He's one of those dogs that has an Instagram and has gotten famous for his singing.

His name is Walter and he lives here in Leander.

KVUE'S Jenni Lee got the privilege of meeting and playing with the four-year-old French bulldog on Tuesday. He gained national attention when he went on TV last fall.

Walter's owner, Amber Martin, said her dog doesn't sing on command. Only when he's annoyed.

"If I don't have his food ready in time, he'll start yelling at me. If he's bored because I'm sitting here watching TV and maybe he's not interested in what's on TV, he's going to walk up the stairs and just start screaming, and so it's just anytime he's not having whatever I'm doing," said Martin.

Martin said her dog is full of it.

"He has a lot of attitude and sass, you know. He rolls his eyes at me. ... Like he rolls his eyes at me. I don't know where he got that from, it was like he was born that way," she said.

As for when Walter started his singing career, Martin said she accidentally discovered it when he was just 10-weeks-old.

"OK, I thought, I need to crate him for his safety and things like that, and he let me know right away he's not having that, he's not a dog to be crated. So I went over there, I ran. 'Oh my gosh, something's happening, he's dying,' and I look at him and he stopped, like with a blank stare and I'm like, 'OK.' I try to walk away and he started again, so I was like, 'Well this isn't going to work,'" Martin said.

But don't feel bad for Walter, who's middle name is Geoffrey. He only eats food from home delivery.

Martin plans to start a nonprofit soon with Walter. Follow them on Instagram at WalterGeoffreytheFrenchie.

