Warming centers open up in the Brazos Valley ahead of dangerous freeze

Find out where to go to escape the cold and eat a hot meal during this week's harsh drop in temperatures.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The upcoming cold front is bringing a dangerous drop in temps and in order to stay safe, warming centers are opening up around the Brazos Valley to protect those who need shelter.

Here is a list of some warming shelters around the area that community members can utilize this week.

Twin City Mission - Bryan, Texas

This community center in Bryan will offer a warm place to stay and two meals a day during this week's harsh freeze. They want to help protect community members from the dangerous weather.

Location: 2505 South College Avenue

Hours: Open Monday through Friday

Salvation Army Brazos County - Bryan, Texas

The Salvation Army is ready to open their doors to those in need this, with the upcoming winter blast being no exception. Snacks, water, and charging stations will be available to those at the warming center. Additionally, the organization is providing staff, volunteers, and supplies.

Location: 2506 Cavitt Ave

Hours: Open Thursday, Dec. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brazos County VFW post - Bryan, Texas

Similarly to The Salvation Army's warming center, the Brazos County VFW post will be providing similar commodities to those at the location. Charging stations, water, and snacks will be provided. Additionally, individuals and families are encouraged to bring personal supplies for overnight stays.

Location: 794 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy

Hours: Open Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.; runs through 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25