Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.

The biannual amnesty period allows those with an outstanding warrant to come into court, take care of their case, and have their $50 warrant fee waived. However, presiding College Station Municipal Court Judge Edward Spillane says the best part of the amnesty period is avoiding jail time.

"A lot of times with low-level misdemeanors, the worst thing is the collateral consequences that can happen later," Spillane said. "Anytime you get arrested, your booking photo then in Brazos county is on the internet, and that can follow you for 5, 10 years. 15 years."