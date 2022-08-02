Olivia Peters died from injuries she sustained in a crash on Dec. 23. Deshazor Everett was driving the vehicle that crashed and police say speed was a factor.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Washington Commanders football player has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a woman killed in a car crash in Loudoun County on Dec. 23.

Police identified the woman killed as Olivia Peters, 29, of Rockville. Peters was sitting in the front seat of 29-year-old Deshazor Everett's vehicle — a 2010 Nissan GT-R — when, around 9:15 p.m., police say Everett drove off the right side of the roadway on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road, striking several trees and rolling over.

First responders took both Everett — a resident of Ashburn, Va. who plays safety for the Washington Commanders — and Peters to the hospital for serious injuries. Peters died in the hospital from her injuries.

A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released Tuesday says investigators have determined that Everett was driving more than double the speed limit -- 45 mph -- posted in the area of the crash.

Everett turned himself in Tuesday to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. His attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, says he has been released on a $10,000 bond.

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations," a statement from Noorishad said. "We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum."

Everett's attorney did not offer further comment "due to the pending litigation.”

Since Peters' death, her family has launched the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation to honor her memory. The GoFundMe page associated with the foundation has raised more than $171,000 as of Tuesday.

Peters—a lifelong Montgomery County resident and graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney—had a graduate degree from Shenandoah University in Occupational Therapy. Before her death, she started a business called OSP Therapy in Las Vegas and Manhattan with the goal of helping children make "strides in their physical, social and emotional skills." The foundation started by her family aims to continue the work of Peters' business by helping special needs children reach their potential.

A service for Peters took place on Dec. 31 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rockville.

Thank you for all of your prayers, continue to pray for Olivia’s family and me. Thank you all 🙏🏾 #Live4Liv — Deshazor Everett (@DEverett22) January 6, 2022

Everett expressed condolences for Peters on his Twitter page on Jan. 6 and thanked his followers for their support, urging them to "pray for Olivia's family and me."