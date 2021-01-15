Washington County Expo Center serving role in vaccination distribution

Washington County Expo Center and Fairgrounds has been selected as a rural vaccination subHUB. Vaccination distribution will start Jan. 19.

The subHUB is intended to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine faster in rural areas, under Gov. Greg Abbott's new state strategy. Washington County Office of Emergency Management said Senator Lois Kolkhorst played a large role in securing the site for the region.

The Washington County Expo subHUB will serve individuals who qualify for the vaccine in Austin County, Burleson County, Fayette County, Grimes County, Washington County, City of Brenham, Baylor Scott & White, Blinn College, Texas Agricultural Extension Service, Brenham Independent School District and Faith Mission.

According to a release by the Office of Emergency Management, the Washington County subHUB will operate similar to drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites that had been held at the fairgrounds.

People must register in advance and bring an ID to be vaccinated at the subHUB. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The vaccination subHUB will begin Jan. 19 from 6am - 6pm. Those that qualify can begin registering on Jan. 18 at 1-800-845-8035. Anyone living in Texas may register for the vaccine at the subHUB, but priority will be given to those in groups 1A and 1B. For more information on vaccinations and qualifying groups, click HERE.

Because of vaccine tracking purposes, people are required to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine from the same location. If someone had already received their first vaccine dose, they must go back to that same location for their second.