Washington County first responders collecting toys for kids in need

BRENHAM, Texas — With many families struggling this holiday season, first responders in Washington County want to help provide some relief when it comes to gifts. First responders and Toys for Tots in Washington County are hosting a drive-thru toy drive Saturday.

"We have a large group of children in need," said Amanda Stolz, the assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots in Washington County. "It's great to have a supportive community backing us."

The community is asked to bring a new and unwrapped toy to the Fireman's Training Center in Brenham. The drive will go from 9 am - 1 pm.

Brenham Fire Department, Brenham Police Department, Blinn College Police, Texas DPS, Washington County EMS and Washington Sheriff's Office are going to see who can collect and fill up their vehicles the most. There might be a competition between agencies, but it is about giving to local kids in need.

"It's been rough the past few months," said Lt. Chris McCain with the Brenham Fire Department. "We're trying to provide a little hope and glimmer of light to the families of Washington County."

When somebody drops off a toy, the Brenham Fire Department and other agencies said they will turn all the sirens and lights on their trucks to say 'thank you.'