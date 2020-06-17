Washington County officials say cases of COVID-19 have decreased since May 1st

They are currently reporting 45 active cases, which is the lowest reported since mid-April.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Washington County officials have announced that despite statewide COVID-19 cases going up, cases of the virus in Washington County have been showing a downward trend since May 1, 2020.

Washington County hit a peak of 117 active COVID-19 cases on May 12, 2020 and cases started going down after that, even with Gov. Abbott's initial phase of reopening.

Officials note that new cases each day have decreased, daily recoveries have increased, and at the moment there are 45 active cases, which is the lowest reported since mid-April.