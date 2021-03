Eligibility is for anyone 18 years and older

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Washington County's Regional Vaccination SubHUB will administer 5,00 first dose vaccines next Tuesday, March 30. The vaccinations will be the first that are open to the expanded eligibility requirements of 18 years and older.

To date, the subHUB has administered 40,309 vaccines to Texans. 26,654 of the vaccines were first doses and 13,655 were second doses.