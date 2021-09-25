Washington on the Brazos hosts Bark in the Park event

WASHINGTON, Texas — On Saturday Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation held a puppy adoption event, Bark in the Park. Officials hosted adoptable pups from Brenham Animal Services and Animal Friends of Washington.
K-9 Sergeant Brad Kuecker with Washington County Pct.1 Constable’s office will do a demonstration with his dog at 11 am and 12:15 pm.
“Dogs are just as much a part of our family as everyone else," Washington Superintendent Jonathan Failor said. "We wanted the story to attract a different group to show dog owners that Washington on the Brazos is a wonderful place to come and enjoy it’s not just for history lovers it’s for dog lovers too."