Washington County Vaccination subHUB expected to get more vaccines this week

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Washington County Vaccination subHUB is expected to get its vaccine doses from the state this week.

According to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, the subHUB will begin administering vaccinations of second doses on Friday.

The Washington County Expo and Fairgrounds will serve as the vaccination site for the subHUB. The fairgrounds will be open from 7am - 1pm.

Those scheduled to receive their second dose Feb. 26 will be those whose first dose was on Jan. 18-20. People should receive a phone call or text message with more information in the next few days. If you do not receive a message and have not received your second dose, but your first vaccine was Jan. 18-20, the subHUB asks to plan on attending Friday.

Those scheduled to receive their second dose Mar. 1 will be those whose first dose was on Jan. 26. People should also hear from the subHUB within the next few days. If you received your first dose on Jan. 26, but do not hear from the subHUB plan on being at the vaccination site on Mar. 1.

People who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 2 are now tentatively scheduled to receive their second dose sometime next week. The Office of Emergency Management said because of weather delays and halted shipments this may change. Those scheduled for next week are expected to receive a message within the next few days.

To register to for a vaccine at the Washington County Regional Vaccination SubHUB, click HERE.