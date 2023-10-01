18-year-old wanted for shooting North Texas juvenile in the face turns himself in, police say

Ayden Stephen Blair faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police news release.

WATAUGA, Texas — An 18-year-old that was wanted in connection with shooting a juvenile in the face in Watauga has turned himself in, police announced.

The Watauga Police Department said Ayden Stephen Blair turned himself in to law enforcement officials at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 and was transported to jail. Blair faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police news release.

The victim, a juvenile whose name was not released, was found shot in the face in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive on Sunday evening. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No more information about their condition was released.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police said Blair was identified as the shooter, but they couldn't find him after searching the area Sunday night.

Police issued an arrest warrant and a bulletin notifying the public that Blair was on the run and was considered armed and dangerous.

After he turned himself in, the Watauga Police Department thanked the public in a social media post for helping spread the word about Blair.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the public and our media partners for taking an interest in this case," the post reads. "Your help was invaluable in spreading the word and providing tips and information to assist in a speedy apprehension. Thank you for helping to keep our community safe."

More information about how the shooting happened was not released.

Blair is being held in jail on a $300,000 bond, police said.