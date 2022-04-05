KAGS Weather Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of the Brazos Valley

Get your updated weather information here as KAGS tracks severe weather across the Brazos Valley Thursday.

BRYAN, Texas — 4 p.m. - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for northern Grimes County and southeastern Madison County until 4:30 p.m.

3:33 p.m. - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for northern Grimes County and southeastern Madison County until 4 p.m. A storm just west of Bedias is moving to the east and may produce strong winds to 60 mph in Bedias and Madisonville.

The showers and storms are expected to gradually move out of the area by early evening. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m.

3:17 p.m. - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for the following Brazos Valley counties: Madison, Grimes and Brazos. The cities that are included in this warning are: Bryan, Wixon Valley, Kurten, North Zulch, Normangee and Madisonville.

This storm has the capability to produce 60 mph winds. These winds could cause significant damage to homes and property. This storm also has a history of producing 1/4" hail.

The Tornado Watch remains in effect.

3 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Brazos Valley now. Although there are no warnings in effect at this time, theses storms are producing frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall. There is still some potential for severe weather over the next hour or two, and a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m.

2 p.m. - A line of showers and thunderstorms is gradually working into the Brazos Valley from the Northwest. The bulk of the warnings with these storms has been to our north and northeast. However, a Tornado Watch remains in effect for the Brazos Valley until 6 p.m.

1 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for all counties in the Brazos Valley:

The watch is in effect for the Brazos Valley until 6 o'clock Thursday. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms to our northwest is moving generally toward the northeast with a gradual shift to the east. These storms are likely to move into our northern counties, Robertson and Leon, soon, and they could produce strong, damaging winds. The line of storms may hold together to reach the Bryan-College Station area between 4:00 and 6:00.

Just outside the Brazos Valley, a tornado warning has been issued for Limestone County until 1:45 p.m.

To get the latest sent to your phone here are the keywords you need to know:

Text FORECAST to 979-703-8404 and get the latest weather forecast

Text RADAR to 979-703-8404 and get linked to our LIVE radar

Text APP to 979-703-8404 and get a link to download our app

What is the difference between a WATCH and a WARNING?

If an agency issues a storm WATCH, it means you should get prepared. Storms are possible or are on their way to your area. Get informed. Get your safety kit together, and prepare your pets.

If an agency issues a WARNING, take action! Warnings are issued when dangerous weather is in the area and could be life threatening. Don't go outside to watch or record dangerous weather. get to safety. While we love having you send us photos and videos, we want you to be safe. Leave mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Warnings are not issued unless trained weather spotters/law enforcement officers who are trained to watch for weather get the information back to the National Weather Service.

Warnings mean changing weather can happen without any warning so keep on the look out!

Storm safety tips:

Severe Weather at Home

If you are at your home when severe weather hits, make sure you stay weather ready. Get to a secure location away from windows, especially if you are in a severe thunderstorm warning. Damaging wind and/or large hail can come quickly, as can other severe weather, especially tornadoes. Don't forget to bring those pets with you!

Severe Weather at School/Workplace

Stay away from windows and don't go into a large open room like a cafeteria, gym or auditorium.

If You're Outside

Find shelter immediately. Find a sturdy structure, something other than a shed or storage facility. Those are not safe. Do not seek shelter under a tree. Not only could a tree fall, it increases your chance of getting struck by lightning.

If You're in Your Car

Drive to the closest secure building and wait out the storm if there is enough time to get to safety. If you can't get to safety, park your car out of traffic and stay in your car with your seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows and cover your head with your hands, a blanket or a coat. ONLY leave your car if you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the road.

