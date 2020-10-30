Weekend Events: Halloween Edition

Trunk-or-treating, holiday markets and more! Whatever gets your ghoul, we have your weekend plans this Halloween!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It’s Halloween Eve, and we have the scoop on all the tricks and treats to find in the Brazos Valley this weekend.

Start your holiday off right with some spooky stepping for a good cause.

This crowd free guarantee experience starts at 8 a.m. on Halloween at Tiffany Park.

After that exercise, you have probably earned some candy.

So stop at the Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch the same day for some socially-distanced trick-or-treating at noon.

There’s a lot of trick or treating experiences this year, and you can find another one at Mr. Hamburger in Bryan.

They have got a Trunk-or-Treat Celebration with Brazos Valley Slingshot Riders and Riders for Life.

Not only will you score some treats, but you will find some tricked out cars for a whole lot of fun!

Frankenstein has a few tips to help you get home safely on Halloween to enjoy your candy! #Halloween #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/atEGm21eoa — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 30, 2020

You can also take the time to learn something new this Halloween with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s Owl-O-Ween Celebration.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, owl station challenges to test your animal skills and all their amazing animals and artifacts.

It will be a hoot!

If you’re already over spooky season, you can just make your way to the Brazos County Expo for their Third Annual Main Street Holiday Market.

Vendors will bring the best in food, clothing, accessories door prizes and more!

Admission is $5 for adults and kiddos 12 and under are free!