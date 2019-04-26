BRYAN, Texas — High pressure will keep our weather dry through the weekend with mild temperatures at night and warm afternoons. Humidity levels will stay on the low side and keep things feeling comfortable. Moisture levels will increase early next week leading to higher humidity, more clouds, and a chance of showers returning Tuesday and continuing for the rest of the work week.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 59. Winds NE 5 mph becoming S after midnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83. Winds S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63. Winds S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84. Winds S 10-15 mph.