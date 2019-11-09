COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Aggieland Humane Society is hosting their 13th annual Wiener Fest on October 5th at Wolf Pen Creek Park and Amphitheater.

Starting in 2007, the Wiener Fest was started as a way to raise money for homeless pets while creating a fun, family-friendly way to gain exposure for Aggieland Humane Society and bring awareness to their mission to “promote the human-animal bond“.

The event will run from 9am to 4pm, and will include races for all breeds of dogs and a costume contest. The theme for the costume contest this year is Disney and Celebrity.

Food trucks and pet-friendly vendors will also be available all-day at the event. If your dog isn’t the running type, no worries! You and your furry friend can still come and enjoy the free event and watch the other dogs race.

Tickets are not required, and there will be live music brought to you by Terry and the T-birds.

To register your pup to race, or for more information on the event, you can visit their website here.

