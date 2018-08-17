BRYAN, Texas—We’re on a mission here at KAGS to help find homes for abandoned or neglected animals.

And, that’s why we need your help this weekend to Clear the Shelters.

It’s a nation-wide event where adoption fees are reduced or waived in hopes of finding homes for shelter or rescue animals.

On Saturday, August 18, KAGS is partnering with six area rescues and animal shelters to Clear the Shelters.

All participating rescues and shelters still require an adoption application for Saturday, and applicants must be approved before taking home a pet.

Participating shelters and rescues won’t place any holds on animals, so get in your application before Saturday and make sure you are at the adoption event early!

If you’re looking for a best friend, or just want to stop by and see some the animals, visit one of following shelters and rescues adoption events happening on Saturday.

Navasota Animal Shelter: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1607 Nolan Street in Navasota.

Follow this link to see all the dogs and cats available for adoption, including 20 kittens and two sweet puppies!

Brenham Animal Services: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 1804 Longwood Drive in Brenham.

They will have refreshments on hand and vendors including the Corner Thrift Store, ACU of Texas and Farmers Insurance. Brenham Veterinary Hospital has also donated a gift basket to be given away.

Follow this link for more information and to see any of the 100 animals up for adoption.

Rufus Refuge: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PetSmart in College Station.

They have around 20 dogs up for adoption, including one of the sweet pups rescued from horrible conditions over the weekend.

Follow this link to see all the available dogs looking for forever homes.

Madisonville Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. at Tractor Supply in Madisonville.

The shelter has been full for a while, so there are many animals that will be available for adoption.

Follow this link to see all the adorable animals waiting for forever homes.

Bryan Animal Center: 11 a.m. at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan.

Sno Monkey will be on site for a refreshing treat! They encourage all interested adopters to complete an application before Saturday.

Follow this link for more information and to see all the animals up for adoption.

Aggieland Humane Society: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Kona Ice will be on site all day providing snow cones for purchase.

Follow this link for more information and to see all the animals waiting for a home.

