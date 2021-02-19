West Michigan finds ways to help Texans

One local animal rescue group is raising money for a similar rescue group near Dallas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Texas is dealing with an expensive, and deadly, natural disaster. That's as serious winter conditions knocked out power to millions, and the safety of drinking water is a concern.

Now, people in West Michigan are looking to lend a hand.

Michele's Rescue has teamed up with Happy Cat Cafe to raise money for a Dallas area animal rescue group. Through Facebook, the two groups are collecting money for Saving Hope.

"We don't have a lot of time to gather actual product and get it shipped to them," said Tayna Mitz, executive director for Michele's Rescue, "I think that would take too long. So, we thought the best option would be to do a financial fundraiser, and let them dictate where they need the help the most."

Mitz said the money not only goes to helping the animals, but caregivers and owners too. They need help with items such as water, propane, gas, blankets, and more.

There are plenty of other ways to support Texans during this time from West Michigan. Food pantries are in need of food. Feeding Texas has a list of pantries in need of donation. The American Red Cross is asking people who can donate blood to do so, especially those with Type O blood. The Salvation Army is setting up shelters and warming centers inside their facilities, and could also use donations.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns to be cautious when donating online, and making sure the charity is a known organization.

"Be wary of unsolicited calls," said Troy Baker, the director of the BBB Western Michigan Educational Foundation, "You get a phone call, you get an email, some kind of a message saying, click here, do this, this is how you can help. Be wary of that unsolicited outreach. Oftentimes, that's coming from organizations that don't put as much of the money into that issue that you might want."

Baker suggests calling the organization and asking how the money will be used. Also, be be cautious with sites like GoFundMe. While many are legitimate, helpful fundraisers, there is no guarantee that is where the money will go.

"Finding a legitimate 501c3 organization is not only going to help you have some confidence that that money is going to be used the right way," said Baker, "but it also if you are looking for that tax deduction, will give you that tax deduction."

