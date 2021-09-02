Brazos County Health District confirms more cases of West Nile found in College Station

Officials with the health district said all zip codes in Brazos County should consider themselves positive for West Nile.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District reported Thursday mosquitos in College Station have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Health district officials said the mosquitos were found in two traps in the 77845 zip code of College Station.

While it is important to pinpoint the location of the positive cases, officials with the health district stressed everyone should consider all areas around Brazos County to have mosquito-positive cases.

Humans are infected with the West Nile Virus through the bites of infected mosquitos. Health district officials said while most people who are bit and exposed to the virus don't get sick, around 20% have symptoms of headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea and fatigue. The virus can also infect our pets.

This summer, mosquitos sampled as part of routine surveillance in Texas have tested positive for West Nile Virus, a disease that can affect both us and our pets.



The Brazos County Health District has notified other members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership with the cities of Bryan and College Station, as well as with Texas A&M University.

Health officials said the best way to protect yourself from mosquitos is to practice the four "Ds":

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile, including 172 deaths in the last 10 years.

In 2021, the CDC listed nine cases of West Nile being reported in Texas and two deaths so far this year.

While West Nile is deadly, health district officials said it happens in less than one percent of cases.