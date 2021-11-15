WHAT-A-DAY: First Kansas City Whataburger creates long lines, hungry stomachs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to Texas, we know our burgers Exhibit A: Whataburger. It's good to see other states are now finally seeing the light.
The classic drive-thru establishment, which opened in Corpus Christi, Texas back in 1950, held a grand opening for its first establishment in Kansas City, leaving lines stretched onto the street.
Minutes after the establishment opened its doors Monday, numerous Twitter accounts began tweeting about numerous traffic issues as a result.
According to NBC Houston affiliate KRPC, a second Kansas City-area location is expected to open in two weeks, meaning this is only the beginning of Whataburger's reign in the City of Fountain (Drinks!)
We tried.