What are they doing? BTU using a UAV to survey Texas Avenue

BTU said the survey will begin January 4 and go until January 8.

BRYAN, Texas — If you're driving or walking along Texas Avenue this week, don't be alarmed if you see a drone flying above.

Bryan Texas Utilities said it teamed up with McCord Engineering to use a UAV, commonly known as a drone, to survey power line easements of Texas Avenue. The survey covers Cooner Street to Villa Maria Road and will take place starting January 4.

According to BTU, McCord Engineering is licensed by the FAA to fly the UAV, but if you have any concerns, you can contact David Witte at BTU at 979-764-8356.

BTU officials said the drone will fly between 40 to 200 feet above Texas Avenue.

The survey will be done between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be people on the ground monitoring the survey. They will be marked as contractors for BTU.