Friday Aug. 31:

KAGS On the Road: Hearne

KAGS is on the road and we are making our first pit stop in Hearne on Aug. 31 to kick off our Friday Night Lights football series with a matchup between the Hearne Eagles and the Franklin Lions. Join KAGS anchors Vanessa Croix and Jay O’Brien, along with meteorologist Bob French and Sports Director Justin Woodard at the Hearne High School football stadium, where the KAGS crew will host a live show from the stadium sidelines. The live show will highlight the football game and showcase the Hearne community. Attendees will enjoy a kickoff game, a live newscast and get an opportunity to appear on television. We hope Hearne fans will join us for this exciting event. Can’t make it to the football game? Watch the show live at 6 p.m. on channel 23, channel 6 for Suddenlink users, or stream the show on KAGSTV.com.

Grooves on the Green

Grooves on the Green is a live music series. Come and enjoy live music in the plaza every weekend. Each weekend has new artists and genres. August 31 will have Anna Stockdale performing and September 1 will have Austin English. There will also be some lawn games and tasty eats.

144 Century Ct., College Station, TX 77840.

Friday Night Friendzy

This is safe and fun place for the kids this Friday night at Altitude Trampoline Park with Friday Night Friendzy. There will be a police officer on duty so your elementary and middle schoolers will be watched and taken care of while at Altitude. Pizza will also be provided for the kids.

2205 Longmire Dr., College Station, TX 77845.

Saturday Sept. 1:

Photo Night Salsa Saturdays

September 1 will be the first photo night of the fall semester for Mambos Salsa Dancing. This means all photos will be on Mambo Salsa Dancing Facebook and Instagram accounts. So be sure to look your best and follow Mambo Salsa Dancing to see your photos. No partner or experience is necessary. “Crash Course Salsa Lesson” is from 10 till 10:30 pm. Then from 10:30 till 2 am. Admissions is $5 and parking is free.

210 W 26TH BRYAN TX 77803.

Fall 2018 Carnatic Music Concert

An Indian classical concert will be featuring Vishaal Sapuram on the Chitravina, Sruti Sarathy on the Violin, and Praveen Sparsh on the Mrdangam. Spicmacay Tamu is hosting the Carnatic Music Concert at 6pm in the Frank J. Manila Auditorium, Harvey R 'Bum' Bright Building, Texas A&M University. The concert is free and open to all.

Sunday Sept. 2:

26 Buckle Labor Day Extravaganza

The first of two saddle series is happening this Labor day weekend. On September 1 and 2 watch riders compete for buckles and money.Go HERE for a full list of events as well as how to make a reservation.

5827 Leonard Rd Bryan, TX 77807.

© 2018 KAGS