Friday February 1

50 Men Who Can Cook

50 Men Who Can Cook is an annual event raising money for the College Station ISD Education Foundation. Come join KAGS meteorologist Bob French, KAGS anchor Jay O’Brien, KAGS sports anchor Mike Lucas, and KAGS general manager Roby Somerford at the event. This year will mark Bob French’s first time ever cooking in the event, after his decades in the Brazos Valley. The event is at the Brazos County Expo Center and tickets are $60. Email news@kagstv.com for more information on purchasing tickets.

February First Friday

From 5 till 11 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, enjoy local music, art, food, drink, and local culture. Shops and restaurants will stay open late and the sidewalks will be buzzing with activity. The Palace Theater will also be hosting live music starting at 8 p.m. For more information, go HERE.

Welcome to the neighborhood

To celebrate the opening of genesis yoga’s new Bryan location a free community yoga class is open to old friends and new. To those curious about yoga and practicing for the first time and experienced yogis alike. Students will get a balance of pose instruction in a creative and accessible flow. Class includes a brief centering and a guided deep relaxation to seal in the benefits of the class. Come check out the studio and enjoy great yoga! Reserve your space HERE.

Saturday February 2

Brazos Valley Farmers Market

The Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market is the place for the freshest produce in town Saturday morning from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m. All produce is locally grown including eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs, and garden crafts. The market is located in north Downtown Bryan on 21 St between main St. and Bryan Ave.

Community Outdoor Yoga

This free community class is open to all age groups and skill level. Hosted by Sol Yoga BCS, bring your friends and family to this fun, interactive yoga class every Saturday morning at 8am at the Lake Walk Pavilion. It is asked that you bring your own mat and water. After the class, enjoy a complimentary beverage from Campfire Restaurant which is just steps away.

Sunday February 3

Pack Walk

Does your dog drag you down the sidewalk or try to run away from you on the leash? Have you been to dog training where the trainer tell you how to fix it but then you're left to fend for yourself in public? Willful Obedience Dog Training believes in assisting you with your newfound skills in the places you'll need them the most. Every Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. Willful Obedience Dog Training will work with you on loose-leash manners in a public venue. The event is completely free and all you need is a flat leash, no retractable leashes, and some water and treats for your dog. This Sunday Pack Walk will be held in the grassy area directly in front of the amphitheater at Wolfpen Creek Park.