Friday February 15

Dinner with Friends

This Pulitzer prize winning play is a beautifully written drama by Donald Margulies that explores the relationships of four friends, two couples, and the love and loss of love experienced between them. The StageCenter community theatre will have the show at 7:30pm from February 7th till February 23rd. For more information go HERE.

Saturday February 16

Blinn Theater Acting 101 for Teens

From 2 – 5 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe will be working with teens and young adults, exposing them to the core principles of acting, storytelling, and improvisation, and then putting together a small performance. Any teen or young adult that is interested in theater arts, or even has a knack for acting or performing, should attend. It will be informative, fun, and just might spark your inner creativity.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market

The Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market is the place for the freshest produce in town Saturday morning from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m. All produce is locally grown including eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs, and garden crafts. The market is located in north Downtown Bryan on 21 St between Main St. and Bryan Ave.

Community Outdoor Yoga

This free community class is open to all age groups and skill level. Hosted by Sol Yoga BCS, bring your friends and family to this fun, interactive yoga class every Saturday morning at 8am at the Lake Walk Pavilion. It is asked that you bring your own mat and water. After the class, enjoy a complimentary beverage from Campfire Restaurant which is just steps away.

Sunday February 17

Pack Walk

Does your dog drag you down the sidewalk or try to run away from you on the leash? Have you been to dog training where the trainer tell you how to fix it but then you're left to fend for yourself in public? Willful Obedience Dog Training believes in assisting you with your newfound skills in the places you'll need them the most. Every Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. Willful Obedience Dog Training will work with you on loose-leash manners in a public venue. The event is completely free and all you need is a flat leash, no retractable leashes, and some water and treats for your dog. This Sunday Pack Walk will be held in the grassy area directly in front of the amphitheater at Wolfpen Creek Park.