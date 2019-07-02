Friday February 8

Teddy Bear Pajama Story Time

Bring your favorite stuffed animal, wear your pajamas, and enjoy an after-hours story time this Friday from 7 to 8:30 PM at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in historic Downtown Bryan.This story time includes complimentary hot cocoa and cookies, songs, crafts, and games for the whole family. This is a free event but registration is required! Please contact the Youth Services Librarians at 979-209-5600 to register.

Saturday February 9

BCS Home and Garden Expo 2019

The Expo is for those who are interested in products to enhance their homes and those who are looking to build new ones. The Expo provides the opportunity for personal interaction between quality exhibitors and attendees. A full schedule of seminars on home building, remodeling, landscaping, interior decorating, energy efficiency and much more will be offered and are included with the entry ticket price. For more information click HERE.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market

The Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market is the place for the freshest produce in town Saturday morning from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m. All produce is locally grown including eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs, and garden crafts. The market is located in north Downtown Bryan on 21 St between Main St. and Bryan Ave.

Sunday February 10

Let your Love Shine!

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and is the perfect opportunity to focus on practicing self-love and spreading those good vibes to everyone you know. In this class at Studio Yoga, you will move through a gentle flow including rejuvenating, heart-opening asanas to open up your heart center and allow you to shower yourself with compassion from head to toe. Then the class will wind down with a guided self-love meditation.

Pack Walk

Does your dog drag you down the sidewalk or try to run away from you on the leash? Have you been to dog training where the trainer tell you how to fix it but then you're left to fend for yourself in public? Willful Obedience Dog Training believes in assisting you with your newfound skills in the places you'll need them the most. Every Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. Willful Obedience Dog Training will work with you on loose-leash manners in a public venue. The event is completely free and all you need is a flat leash, no retractable leashes, and some water and treats for your dog. This Sunday Pack Walk will be held in the grassy area directly in front of the amphitheater at Wolfpen Creek Park.