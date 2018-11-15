Friday November 16

Downtown Bryan Lights On! Ceremony

At Gloria Sale Park at 6 pm Downtown Bryan will kick off the holiday season with its annual Lights On! Ceremony. A special guest will flip the switch to illuminate the Christmas tree, which anchor the north and south ends of Downtown Bryan, along with a thousand lights along Main St. and Bryan Ave. It is a family friendly free event with many holiday themes activities such as pictures with Santa Claus.

Santa’s Holiday Parade

Post Oak Mall will kick off the holidays starting at 4:30 pm in the JCPenney Court and Santa’s holiday Parade will start at 5:40 pm in front of Buckle. There will be live performances, Lil’ Wranglers, DJ, first snowfall of the year and much more.

Thanksgiving dinner for seniors

Join Field House Sports at the Lincoln Recreation Center or a Thanksgiving dinner. Registration is required though the event is free. To register, email awilliams@cstx.gov or visit the Lincoln Recreation Center. The dinner is from 11 am till 1 pm.

Saturday November 17

The Washington-on-the-Brazos Handmade Holiday Market

At 10 am till 2 pm the Washington-on-the-Brazos will have a Holiday Market. Come get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide selection of holiday gifts. Including jewelry, soaps, lotions, baked goods, jams and jellies, yummy goodies and much more.

The Santa’s Wonderland 5K

Santa’s Wonderland 5k will be at 5:30 pm and the Christmas Mile Fun Run will be on November 18 at 6pm. Participants will run or stroll through 3 million Christmas lights and end with a one-of-a-kind finish in the heart of Santa’s Town, a Texas Christmas village that features unique shops, music, food and of course Santa. Currently both runs are sold out but go HERE for more details about Santa’s Wonderland.

Sunday November 18

Holiday Harvest Festival and Pumpkinpalooza

Pumpkinpalooza is back after being rained out in October. The new event will include live music, delicious food, and pumkin chunkin with an added holiday flavor. Admission is $5 and proceeds benefit the non-profit Millican Alliance.

