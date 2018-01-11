Friday November 2

November First Friday

At First Friday enjoy live music, art and an array of shopping and dining options. It is a free, family friendly event. Fright Nights 2018 at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan will also be part of First Friday. Star Party will also be a part of First Friday and take place in front of Edward Jones Investments from 7 till 9 pm.

Ted Cruz Rally

Senator Ted Cruz will hold a rally in Bryan at the Brazos County Expo Center. The rally will be from 8 till 10 pm and will be one of the last stops on the senator’s “Cruz to victory’ bus tour through Texas.

Saturday November 3

Community Outdoor Yoga

At Lake Walk Town Center at 8 am will be a morning yoga class that is open to all ages and skill level. It will be located at the Lake Walk Pavillion and you need to bring your own mat and water. After the class enjoy a complimentary beverage from Campfire Restaurant.

Texas A&M Football Game

#25 Texas Aggies play the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare stadium. Kickoff is at 11 am and can be watched on ESPN.

Sunday November 4

10 Days 2018 Kick-Off Concert

The Wells Project at Texas A&M will be kicking off their 10 Days 2018 event. The event is where participants give up every beverage but water or 10 days then donate the money they save to provide Rwandans with clean water. There will also be a concert at the Grand Stafford Theater to kick off the event.

Pack Walk

Need help with walking your dog on a leash in public areas then Obedience Dog Training can help. At the grassy area in front of the amphitheater at Wolfpen Creek Park Obedience Dog Training will help you with walking your dog on a leash starting at 7:15 pm. It will be a fun event of socializing and some practical training. Bring water and a flat leash, no retractable leashes, as well as some treats for your furry friend.

