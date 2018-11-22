Friday November 23

Christmas in the Park: Lights On

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will be decorated with more than one million lights until New Year’s Day. The display will be on from 6 till 11pm every night until New Year’s Day. It is also free and open to the public to enjoy.

Angel Tree Adoption

The Post Oak Mall has teamed up with the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station to host an Angel Tree. The tree is full of angel so people can stop by and help make some local kids’ Christmas wishes come true. Gifts should be returned unwrapped to the Post Oak Mall Food Court by December 15th.

Saturday November 24

Texas A&M Football

The LSU Tigers are coming to Kyle Field this weekend. Kickoff will be at 6:30 pm and on SECN if you can’t make it to Kyle Field to see the game in person.

BTHO Hunger & t.u. Canned Food Drive

During the month of November, canned food collection stations will be set up in the Student Rec Center, the Physical Education Activity Program (PEAP) building on TAMU campus. All donations will be given to the annual Food for Families food drive in support of the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Sunday November 25

Post-Turkey Twist

This post-Thanksgiving class will focus on cleansing the body. The class will work to restore digestive health and boost the immune system. The class is at Studio Yoga from 1pm till 2:15 pm.

