Friday November 9

Movies in the Park: Coco

Enjoy watching “Coco” with the family at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. The gates open at 5pm and the movie starts at sundown. Admission is free and guests may bring refreshments. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller and no alcohol and glass containers are allowed. Pets are also welcomed.

Santa’s Wonderland 2018 Season

Starting November 9 and lasting until December 30th Santa’s Wonderland will be open. Inside Santa’s Town will be a festive atmosphere with holiday foods, unique shops and live music around a cozy campfire. There will also be a hayride or a horse-drawn carriage available to see the Trail of Lights.

Saturday November 10

Reds Wheats and Blue Festival

The festival will be from 2-6pm and will kick off after the annual Veterans Day Parade and VFW lunch festivities. The RWB Festival is an afternoon of shopping, wine tasting, micro-brewed beer sampling, as well as live blues music throughout downtown Navasota. The musical lineup includes Tubie Pushee and Neil Kulhanek and food vendors include the Grill Sergeant Hot Dogs and Taqueria La Escondida street tacos. Tickets may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce website and the City of Navasota’s tourism website or may be purchased at the event starting at 1:30pm.

Texas A&M Football

Texas A&M will be at home again playing Ole Miss. Kickoff is at 11 am and can be seen at Kyle Field or on CBS.

Sunday November 11

World War II Statue Dedication and Veterans Day Ceremony

On the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board will dedicate a statue titled “Over the Top” at 4pm at the World War I memorial site. The annual Veterans Day ceremony will follow at 5:30pm in the Louis L. Adams Memorial Plaza. Both events are free and open to the public.

