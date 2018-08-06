Whether you’re in the mood for an upbeat concert or an info-packed museum tour, there’s an event for everyone in the Brazos Valley this weekend.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: The Vertigos

Fri., June 8

Drop by the City of Navasota’s fourth annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series for an evening of live music performed by The Vertigos, a rock and soul revivalism band. This event is free to the public. Food trucks will be on site. Bring your lawn chairs, coolers and enjoy the sounds of summer. Can’t make it? Don’t worry, there’s another concert on June 22.

200 E McAlpine, Navasota, Texas 77868

Movies By the Pond: The Incredibles

Fri., June 8

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and dive into the superhero world of the “The Incredibles”. Enjoy games and refreshments at 7 p.m., before the movie starts just after sundown.

Bush Library and Museum Grounds, 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX 77845

Starlight Music Series: Cupid & The Dance Party Express

Sat., June 9

Load up your coolers, blankets and lawn chairs for free entertainment during the Starlight Music Series at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Enjoy a lively performance from R&B vocalist Bryson Bernard, popularly known as “Cupid”, who shuffled his way into the hearts of millions with the up-tempo party song “Cupid Shuffle,” which also inspired the popular dance craze of the same name. This free event begins at 6 p.m.

Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Remembering D-Day at Camp Hearne

Sat., June 9

Stop by Camp Hearne Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend for an open house at Camp Hearne, the landmark Central Texas prisoner-of-war camp, which once housed thousands of Nazi soldiers in the 1940s. Visitors will have the opportunity to take a golf cart ride through the old campgrounds, take a tour of the museum and watch historical re-enactors demonstrate what a day in the life a WWII soldier looked like.

Camp Hearne Historic site, 12424 Camp Hearne Rd., Hearne, TX 77859

Grooves on the Green

Sat., June 9

Join Century Square on June 9 for our spring/summer music series: Grooves on The Green. Enjoy live music from Tone Posse, lawn games, and tasty eats at Hopdoddy, Blaze Pizza, Piada Italian Kitchen, PORTERS, Poppy or Zoës Kitchen.

Century Square, 144 Centruy Ct., College Station, TX 77840

Southern France Cooking Party

Sun., June 10

Every month Messina Hof hosts a cooking party focusing on a specific cuisine. This month the party will feature cuisine with a Southern French theme. If you're a beginner, they’ve got you covered with beginner lessons and if you're already quite the chef you'll appreciate the huge selection of information on spices, cuts of meat, tools and more. Each guest will receive a recipe booklet to take home AND will have a chance to register to win awesome culinary door prizes.

The Vintage House Restaurant, 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan, TX

Have any weekend event suggestions? Email your suggestions to news@kagstv.com

© 2018 KAGS