COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Are you planning on seeing the Union Pacific’s steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014, and the 4141 Bush Train in College Station on Friday? Here’s what to expect.

Road Closures:

F&B Rd. will be closed between Agronomy Road and Wellborn Road between 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Parking:

There is FREE public parking available in parking Lot 88 off the corner of F&B Rd and Wellborn Rd right next to the General Services Complex on the Texas A&M campus beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The north entrance to this lot, located on F&B Rd. and will not be accessible during this time.

The train will be available for viewing from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no public access to the train when it arrives in College Station.

The Union Pacific 4141 locomotive carried President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in 2018.

