Arctic blast LIVE updates: Historic, dangerous winter weather unfolding in the Brazos Valley

Find all your weather updates here. It's not warming up any time soon.

BRYAN, Texas — A winter storm warning is in effect for all of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Walker, Waller and Washington counties. This warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, February 15.

To see the latest forecast, and a breakdown on what you can expect day by day, click the link below:

If you want to check out the latest closings and delays due to winter weather, click the link below:

THIS IS A DANGEROUS STORM. With freezing rain and drizzle, roads and walkways will be ice-covered. All law enforcement agencies throughout the Brazos Valley are asking that you not be out on the roads unless it is an emergency. If you are involved in a crash, or slide off the road, the lives of those who are working to rescue you are also put at risk.

Officers have responded to multiple reports of vehicles sliding off icy roadways this morning. It’s not only bridges that are covered in ice but many major and minor roads throughout the city. If you don’t need to drive today, please stay home. pic.twitter.com/bXndrLyJNf — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 14, 2021

Road conditions will continue to deteriorate into the overnight hours.

Here are the latest updates:

1 p.m.

The Bryan Police Department announced TXDOT has treated North Earl Rudder Freeway at Woodville Road. While the road has reopened, BPD is asking you to avoid driving in these dangerous and icy conditions.

The Robertson County Courthouse is closed on Tuesday, February 16 due to the weather. See more closures and delays here.

12:30 p.m.

The Brazos County Health District announced it will be closed Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16 due to the weather. Therefore, the COVID-19 Brazos County numbers will not be updated until Thursday, February 18. Get the latest COVID numbers here.

12:23 p.m.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said it is working a crash on FM 50 after traffic from a crash on Highway 21 was diverted there. They are asking everyone to stay off the roads due to the icy conditions.

10 a.m.

The Bryan Police Department announced North Earl rudder Freeway is closed at Woodville Road due to icy conditions.

Disaster Declaration for Texas

Governor Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration for all 254 counties in Texas. The havoc from this winter storm will be statewide and several areas of the state are experiencing power outages and road closures due to blizzard-like conditions.

With the declaration in place, the Texas Department of Emergency Management will make the following resources available:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.

Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring. Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors. Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.

Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors. Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.

Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees. Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.

Search and rescue equipment and teams. Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.

Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state. Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.

Protecting yourself and your home

B-CS Icy Roads

To see a LIVE updated traffic map, click below!

Map: Trouble spots on College Station-area roadways COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The winter storm in the forecast is going to make driving dangerous, if even possible. Your best bet is to just stay home. But you can keep an eye on the roads here on our live interactive traffic map.