TAMU COVID-19 testing kiosks not open to the public, more testing locations announced

The Brazos County Health District said the testing kiosks on TAMU campus are only for students, faculty and staff to use.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are teaming up to offer more testing for COVID-19 for not only people in Brazos County, but anyone who wants to come and get tested. All testing is free of charge.

The Brazos County Health District is also letting the general public know they cannot get tested on the campus of Texas A&M. The COVID-19 testing kiosks are for students, faculty and staff of TAMU and can be done by appointment only. You'll see that noted below.

Here are the following locations:

BRAZOS COUNTY

St. Teresa Catholic Church - 307 Hall Street, Bryan

By appointment only

January 4 - 8

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brian Bachmann Community Park - 1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station

January 12 - 14

January 19 - 21

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Texas A&M University - Rudder Plaza, Mays Business School

By appointment only

Open to Texas A&M students, faculty and staff ONLY

January 4 - 8

January 11 - 15

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GRIMES COUNTY

Navasota Center - 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota

January 5 - 7

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Todd Mission City Hall - 21718 FM 1774, Plantersville

January 12 - 14

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How do I make an appointment?

Just click the link below to be taken directly to the test registration page:

Schedule a COVID-19 test today | Curative Schedule a painless, self-collected COVID-19 test at one of our 8,000+ testing sites across the country.

What do I need to know before my appointment?