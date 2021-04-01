TAMU COVID-19 testing kiosks not open to the public, more testing locations announced

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are teaming up to offer more testing for COVID-19 for not only people in Brazos County, but anyone who wants to come and get tested. All testing is free of charge.
The Brazos County Health District is also letting the general public know they cannot get tested on the campus of Texas A&M. The COVID-19 testing kiosks are for students, faculty and staff of TAMU and can be done by appointment only. You'll see that noted below.
Here are the following locations:
BRAZOS COUNTY
St. Teresa Catholic Church - 307 Hall Street, Bryan
- By appointment only
- January 4 - 8
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brian Bachmann Community Park - 1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station
- January 12 - 14
- January 19 - 21
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Texas A&M University - Rudder Plaza, Mays Business School
- By appointment only
- Open to Texas A&M students, faculty and staff ONLY
- January 4 - 8
- January 11 - 15
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GRIMES COUNTY
Navasota Center - 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota
- January 5 - 7
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Todd Mission City Hall - 21718 FM 1774, Plantersville
- January 12 - 14
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
How do I make an appointment?
Just click the link below to be taken directly to the test registration page:
What do I need to know before my appointment?
- Testing is available for anyone above the age of 5.
- You do not have to be having symptoms to get tested.
- All test sites offer drive-thru testing.
- You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.
- Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of photo identification.
- The test is an oral swab, not a nasal swab.
- Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.
- The results take about 2-3 days to get back.
- Results are securely sent via text message or email.