Brazos County hubs and SUB-hubs were allocated 7,540 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed this week to TAMU students and Brazos County residents.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Texas continues to supply Brazos County with more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which is prompting more eligibility for residents.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, the Brazos County Health District was given 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Texas A&M University’s Student Health Center received 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Only Texas A&M students, faculty, and staff will be allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine on the University’s campus.

St. Joseph Health Hospital was allocated 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will continue to be given out at the Brazos Center.

Any Brazos County resident can register for the vaccine at the Health District by calling (979)361-4440 to make an appointment. Any Brazos County resident can sign up for the vaccine over at the Brazos Center through their website: www.brazoshub.com.

Over the weekend, there were more than 2,000 spots still available for Brazos County residents to claim for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos Center.

Chief of the Brazos County Vaccine Taskforce Jim Stewart decided it was time to open registration to people 18-years and older.

“The passion seems to have diminished in other people that look like me, the older folks and the younger folks with morbidities. There was a pint up demand for those folks and I think we maybe have met that demand,” Chief Stewart said.

Within 45 minutes of opening registration to people 18-years and older, all the spots were filled.

Chief Stewart said their plan is to evaluate how this week goes, but his best guess is yes, people 18-years and older will be able to continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos Center Hub.

Excited for @CentralBCS to partner with the @CityofCS to host a community-wide church vaccination drive!



We invited dozens of churches to participate so their staff and volunteers who work with preschool, kids, student, and special needs ministries could receive the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/hKWzWcT4pd — Phillip Bethancourt (@pbethancourt) March 22, 2021

The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to bring additional testing to Brazos County.

FREE COVID-19 testing will be available at the following locations:

St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall Street, Bryan – Kiosk in Parish Hall Parking lot. Appointments only. Open Monday-Friday (8 am-5 pm)

Curative Van Locations, Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor Street, College Station. Walk-up only. Mondays and Tuesdays in March (8 am-5 pm)

Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol & Substance Abuse (405 W. 28th Street, Bryan). Walk-up only. Thursday, March 25 (8 am-5 pm)

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church (1505 Dansby St., Bryan). Walk-up only. Fridays and Saturdays in March (8 am-5 pm)

What you need to know to get tested:

Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or another form of identification.

The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

Results are securely sent via text message or email.

If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close.