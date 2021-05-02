What does a catalytic converter do and why do people steal them?

Texas A&M Police said they received two reports in the same parking area. Here's how you can protect your vehicle.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's a crime, police warn, that can be done in under a minute and can cause hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in damage to your vehicle. Catalytic converter theft can rake in some good change, giving thieves up to $200 for turning in just one.

Texas A&M University Police said they've received two reports of catalytic converter theft happening on the same day in the same parking area. The thieves targeted at least two cars in Parking Area 43 on February 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

So, what is it? The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system and it turns the toxic fumes made by your vehicle into less toxic gas. It sits between your engine and your muffler.

UPD has received 2 reports of vehicles having their catalytic convertors stolen in Parking Area 43. The thefts occurred on Feb 2 between 1pm & 4pm. Contact UPD (979-845-2345) to report any suspicious activity. — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) February 4, 2021

How do you know if it's been stolen? Often times, a vehicle without a catalytic converter will cause the muffler to become unattached and your car grows significantly louder, and you'll be able to smell the toxic fumes at a much different level.

Why do thieves want it? The converter is made up of platinum, rhodium and other precious metals. As metal prices increase, thieves take advantage and take their stolen converters to scrap yards. Depending on the vehicle, it could fetch a $200 payday, or more.

Do you really need a catalytic converter? Can you drive without one? While you can drive without your converter, you could also run the risk of causing further damage to your vehicle. You could probably argue it's not great for you to be sucking up those toxic fumes when you go on those long road trips, either.

How much will a replacement cost? Will your insurance cover it? If you've got comprehensive coverage, and have a deductible, then most car insurance policies have got you covered. You need to check with your policy or call you insurance company to be sure. The actual converter may only be a couple hundred dollars, but if the thief damaged your car in the event of stealing the catalytic converter, that bill could grow into the thousands of dollars.

How do you stop it from happening to you? While not always the case, thieves targeting a catalytic converter will go for vehicles that are higher off the ground due to the ease and efficiency of the crime. But, don't let that give you a piece of mind. This kind of theft can happen to any vehicle owner. There are a couple of things you can do to help protect yourself from being a victim:

Have your catalytic converter welded to your vehicle's frame.

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.

Install a car alarm.

Install video surveillance outside your home.

Engrave your VIN or license plate number into the converter.

Park in busy, well-lit areas of a parking lot.