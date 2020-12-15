Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, passes away

In a statement released to the media, Mrs. Sharp passed away at her home in College Station after a lengthy illness.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Charlotte Han Sharp, the wife of Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, has passed away.

The news came in a press release from Texas A&M Tuesday. It did not specify how Mrs. Sharp died, but just that she had passed away after a lengthy illness.

Charlotte Han was born in Temple and grew up in Austin. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor of science degree in home economics. She majored in textiles and clothing.

She married Chancellor John Sharp in 1978 and the two have three children. As a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station, Charlotte worked with young people, guided by the Spirit to help them with their faith. She also co-founded the St. Gabriel Catholic School in Austin.

Charlotte also served in the Junior Service League in Victoria and Austin and served with the Women's Club of Bryan. She worked on the board of the Ronald McDonald House in Austin and was involved with the National Charity League. She also worked with many local and regional charities.

Services for Charlotte will be Friday, December 18 at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Charlotte's family is asking you to make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or the Women's Club of Bryan.