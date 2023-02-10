'They are a godsend' | County officials praise fire crews for containing 90-acre wildfire in Jasper County

With only about a mile between the fire and the Orange County line, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen says his main concern was the fast-spreading flames.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments have nearly contained a wildfire in Jasper County that broke out Monday afternoon.

The "Jasper 4295" fire is 95% contained and burned 90 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

This fire took place near the same area of the the 417-acre "Gist Road" fire that happened last month.

As soon as the wildfire erupted near Gist Road around 2:30 p.m., Orange County Judge John Gothia says he made a call to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

"He was already aware of it as well we were just starting to coordinate our efforts, getting our fire responders up here, and the forest service they were very quick to respond," Gothia said.

"It does happen. The good thing is if it does try to migrate into another jurisdiction that jurisdiction typically will do what Orange County did today, and what they did a couple of weeks ago, and attack it from the front," Allen said.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no homes were damaged.

Both county leaders say Southeast Texas remains under a severe drought and residents shouldn't expect burn bans to be lifted any time soon.

"It could be a cigarette being thrown out, could be somebody's chain not being secured on a boat, or a trailer or it may be just any little thing we juts ask people to be very cognizant of what they're doing," Allen said.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the area although the fire is nearly fully contained.

"They leave their families, their dinner tables, their church and come running to help us out, they are a godsend," Allen said.

County Road 826, or Gist Road, was shut down from Highway 62 to FM 105 due to the fire but has since then reopened.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Evadale Volunteer Fire Department, Buna Volunteer Fire Department, Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department, Roganville Volunteer Fire Department and multiple fire departments from Orange County were on scene to assist.

The Forest Service used a helicopter to help put out the flames, according to Allen.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells 12News Orange County Office of Emergency Management was also on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.