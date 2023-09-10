Austin Energy launching early wildfire detection program powered by artificial intelligence

Officials say the technology will provide crews with up-to-the-minute information so they can quickly respond to wildfire threats.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin will have a new powerful tool to help its future wildfire detection and response time.

The technology is called Pano AI, which Austin Energy says it will use to provide its crews and emergency first responders with up-to-the-minute information to quickly respond to wildfire threats.

According to Austin Energy, Pano AI uses artificial intelligence, advanced hardware and other software to create a network of ultra-high-definition, 360-degree cameras that sit at high vantage points to continuously scan the area for smoke.

Once a fire is spotted, Pano AI will verify the detection and triangulate the exact location of the fire before calling 911 to activate the closest fire department. The cameras will also have a livestream for departments to monitor the technology in real time.

“This is an important step for the safety of our community and the reliability of our electric system,” said Chris Vetromile, Austin Energy wildfire program manager. “Climate change is fueling extreme temperatures and this program will save crucial time in responding to wildfires, helping safeguard our community and enhancing our ability to provide uninterrupted electrical service.”

Austin Energy says the technology will survey nearly all of Travis County along with parts of Bastrop, Burnet, Hays and Williamson counties.

The technology, which Austin Energy is using as part of a five-year contract, will also determine if power will need to be shut off during a wildfire.

