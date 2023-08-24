Forest service reports Jasper County fire has burned 3,000 acres, now 50% contained

Residents in both Jasper County and Tyler County were ordered to evacuate. The Red Cross has set up emergency shelters in both counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire that began Thursday afternoon in Jasper County and has forced the evacuation of some residents in the area has burned about 3000 acres and is 50% contained.

The Shearwood Creek fire is now estimated to have burned 3,000 acres and is about 50% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer map at 7:15 a.m. Friday afternoon. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday the fire was reported to have burned 2000 acres.

School busses from the Jasper Independent School District will not be running in any areas that have been evacuated this morning.

Several structures have been destroyed and several more are in danger according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is the largest active fire in the state of Texas according to the forest service's latest update.

Schools in both Jasper ISD and Newton ISD are being held Friday as scheduled according to a spokesperson for the Newton district. Classes are also being held in the Brookeland ISD according to the superintendent's office. The Brookeland district is northeast of the fire.

Firefighters were first sent to the fire at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: 12News previously reported the wildfire crossed into Tyler County as per the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. They have since then retracted that statement.)

Residents near County Road 32, 33 and 34, 36 and 37 were evacuated, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Residents from the Neches River to Highway 63 on FM 255 were also evacuated. Traffic control points are in place.

Evacuation for homes north of Rocky Springs, Fox Landing and adjacent areas were ordered by the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says several structures have been destroyed and several more are in danger.

The fire is estimated to have burned 2,000 acres and is about 25% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer map.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and the sheriff's office requests that all public stay clear of these areas to allow emergency services to adequately respond.

Erin O’Connor with Texas A&M Forest Service tells 12News they are the lead agency in this fire, now being identified as the Shearwood Creek fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction in the area of the fire due to firefighting aircraft operations, so no drones are allowed to be flown in the area of the fire.

The restriction is currently set until Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a Facebook post that the following state resources have been assigned to support first responders in the area:

8 dozers

12 state/ federal fire engines

Air attack (air coordination aircraft)

4 single engine scoopers

T1 Helicopter (large)

UPDATE | The Jasper County wildfire is now estimated to have burned 2,000 acres and is about 25% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer map. 📸: Chris Reppond READ MORE: https://www.12newsnow.com/article/news/local/wildfire-jasper-county-evacuations/502-fb8251ba-302d-43f9-9393-4d5eb7cccf4c?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_12NewsNow Posted by 12NewsNow on Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Red Cross has set up a shelter trailer at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 1277 County Road 44, in Jasper and a Colmesneil High School, located at 610 W Elder Street, in Colmesneil.

Anyone is welcome at Red Cross shelters, including those with service animals, according to a news release from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region.

Additional shelters:

Beech Grove Baptist Church ( 10008 FM-777, Jasper County)

Peachtree Baptist Church (360 Farm to Market Road 254, Jasper County)

First United Methodist in (329 N Bowie Street, Jasper County)

Anyone in need can find a shelter by visiting redcross.org/shelters or download the free Red Cross Emergency App, which includes wildfire safety tips. The app is available in app stores by searching for American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps .

The Red Cross says it's important for anyone staying in a shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents.

It is also recommended to bring special items for children such as diapers, formula and toys.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.