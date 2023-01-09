Houston-area teacher relieved of coaching duties after students left with blisters on hands, district says

It's not clear what exactly happened, but Thursday night, KHOU 11 received a tip from a viewer asking us to look into a Brabham Middle School football coach who was making kids do bear claw drills outside.

Willis ISD can confirm that a teacher has been relieved of coaching duties after an activity left students with blisters on their hands. The district is conducting an investigation regarding the incident, and the issue will be handled internally as it is a personnel issue. We sincerely regret when any student is injured at school. We want our parents and community to be assured that the safety and well-being of our students are always our primary concern.

