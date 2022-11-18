x
Winner announced in the Brazos Valley 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition

The winner is a local product from College Station High School.
Credit: KAGS Digital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra (BVSO) and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) names Anna Kimber, violin, as the winner of it's 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition on Sunday, Nov. 13. 

Kimber claimed the top spot after her performance of Concerto No. 3 in G Major by W. A. Mozart. 

Placing first in this competition has led Kimber to some special opportunities. 

The College Station High School senior will perform as a soloist at the Children's Concert, along side the BVSO on Jan. 23. 

The fee to enter in the Juanita Miller Concerto Competition will be payed for by FASO, so that Kimber can participate for free. 

Lastly, Kimber will be given the $1000 Tracy and Tamara Carter Youth Concerto Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship will go to any College or University that Kimber chooses. 

Here's a list of the other top-five finalists:

  • Second Place: Christina Yum - Violin
  • Third Place: Andrew Kim - Violin
  • Fourth Place: Misato Koiwa - Flute
  • Fifth Place: Jerry Hsieh - Violin

To view more information on the BVSO, please visit here

