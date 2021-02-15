Brazos Valley Winter Storm LIVE updates: College Station 911 dispatch center loses electricity

Here are all the updates on Monday's winter storm in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Thousands of people throughout the Brazos Valley are reporting they are without power after a powerful winter storm slammed into the entire state of Texas. It brought below-freezing temperatures and left roads covered in ice and snow, making travel dangerous.

Here are the latest updates for Monday, February 14:

9:40 a.m.

The College Station Police Department reported the Emergency Communications Center has lost power. All 911 emergency calls are being answered by Brazos County. The police department also does not have a working NON-emergency number. Please do not call the police department unless it is an absolute emergency. Crews are working to restore the power.

⚠️College Station’s Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) has lost power and is operating in backup mode. 911 calls are being answered by @BrazosCounty911. If you need us for NON-emergency, we can be reached at (979) 229-2969. pic.twitter.com/RSaiYAaGk5 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 15, 2021

9:15 a.m.

The Bryan Police Department said roads continue to be in dangerous conditons with ice and snow. If you absolutely have to drive, know that traffic signals may be affected by the rolling power outages in the area. If you come upon a non-working light, treat it like a 4-way stop.

9:00 a.m.

H-E-B adjusted its store hours again. All H-E-B stores in Brazos County are expected to open at noon today. They will only be open until 5 p.m.

8:00 a.m.

To get an update on the latest power outages, click here. We've got a full list of power companies and what they are reporting on the rolling outages, downed lines and other information. We also tell you how to stay warm when the power is out and how you can help conserve energy.

7:45 a.m.

Texas A&M University has canceled all its classes across all of Texas for Monday, February 15, 2021. This is due to rolling power outages and the winter weather causing people to be without power.

Due to inclement weather and rolling power outages, classes for students (in person and virtual) and work for nonessential employees is CANCELED today across all Texas locations. #tamu pic.twitter.com/BGX88egySA — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) February 15, 2021

7:30 a.m.