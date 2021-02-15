Brazos Valley Winter Storm LIVE updates: College Station 911 dispatch center loses electricity

BRYAN, Texas — Thousands of people throughout the Brazos Valley are reporting they are without power after a powerful winter storm slammed into the entire state of Texas. It brought below-freezing temperatures and left roads covered in ice and snow, making travel dangerous.
Here are the latest updates for Monday, February 14:
9:40 a.m.
The College Station Police Department reported the Emergency Communications Center has lost power. All 911 emergency calls are being answered by Brazos County. The police department also does not have a working NON-emergency number. Please do not call the police department unless it is an absolute emergency. Crews are working to restore the power.
9:15 a.m.
The Bryan Police Department said roads continue to be in dangerous conditons with ice and snow. If you absolutely have to drive, know that traffic signals may be affected by the rolling power outages in the area. If you come upon a non-working light, treat it like a 4-way stop.
9:00 a.m.
H-E-B adjusted its store hours again. All H-E-B stores in Brazos County are expected to open at noon today. They will only be open until 5 p.m.
8:00 a.m.
To get an update on the latest power outages, click here. We've got a full list of power companies and what they are reporting on the rolling outages, downed lines and other information. We also tell you how to stay warm when the power is out and how you can help conserve energy.
7:45 a.m.
Texas A&M University has canceled all its classes across all of Texas for Monday, February 15, 2021. This is due to rolling power outages and the winter weather causing people to be without power.
7:30 a.m.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said there is no travel advised throughout the county. They are asking people not to drive unless it absolutely necessary. This means they are asking you not to drive unless it is an emergency.