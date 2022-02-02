Brazos Valley Blog: Roads will continue to deteriorate as sun sets, drive carefully on slick roads

How the winter storm is affecting the Brazos Valley area.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — There's no question the winter weather has hit the Brazos Valley, but we're not seeing the same affects as others in the Lone Star State. This storm system has dumped snow and ice on North, West and Central Texas, shutting down roads and making driving near impossible.

Here in the Brazos Valley, some areas are seeing slick roads and it's expected to get worse as Thursday comes to a close. Here are the latest updates:

5:30 p.m. A semi has jackknifed on the Raymond Stotzer Easterwood Airport overpass (eastbound). College Station PD is on scene and helping the driver.

Bryan PD is reporting multiple cases of icy roads, most of them being on or near bridges. Stay clear of the road and only travel if it is necessary.

5:00 p.m. - Harvey Mitchell PKWY and Wellborn continues to be an area of significant trouble. At least five cars have been reported to be in one crash at this area. Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: ⚠️@CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash on Harvey Mitchell at Wellborn. Northbound Harvey Mitchell is currently shut down while crews work to clear and sand the roadway. Please avoid the area and use caution ⚠️ Roadways are beginning to ice over. ❄️ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 3, 2022

4:30 p.m.- Harvey Mitchell has been shut down near the Millican exit due to problems with ice on the overpass.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon reported there are icy conditions on 290 overpasses and bridges in Waller County. He is asking people to avoid overpasses and bridges at this time due to ice.

4:15 p.m. - Major crash reported on Harvey Mitchell and Wellborn Road. Drive with care.

4 p.m. - College Station - While there isn't much accumulation of ice or freezing rain on the roads just yet, once the daylight begins to fade, Meteorologist Bob French says it will begin to form.

Authorities are reporting Wellborn Road is already getting slick and there are reports of minor crashes on HWY 21 so far.

Remember, slow down. If you don't have to drive, don't. A truck or SUV or a vehicle with 4-wheel drive does not have magic wings when it comes to ice on the road. Give plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. You will have to drive defensively.

3 p.m. - Easterwood Airport Update - Airport officials said the only flights out of College Station scheduled today are headed to DFW airport. Since American is shut down out of DFW as North Texas has snow and ice, no flights are leaving Easterwood.

Airport officials said Easterwood will resume its flights as destination airports become open and operational. As for conditions at Easterwood, officials say they are not seeing too many problems on runways with ice accumulation, however, those conditions could change as nightfall comes.

2 p.m. - Texas A&M Campus, Wellborn Road - So far, the road appears to be clear of any ice but those conditions are expected to change quickly as the day goes on. Road officials are urging you to slow down, take it easy and reach your destination without putting you or other drivers in a difficult situation.

Remember, our law enforcement and first responders have to respond to these crashes and their lives are also now in danger as they are out on the icy roads. Take care and drive with care.