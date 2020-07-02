COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman has been arrested after a string of legal problems ended with her friend being accused of one of the crimes.

Jessica Woodard, 20, is charged with using a false identity and tampering with a government record with the intent to harm. She is accused of using her friend's identity to take care of other charges brought against her in a previous case.

Back in November of 2019, a woman called the College Station Police Department and said she had gotten a letter from the College Station Municipal Court that stated her driver's license was about to be suspended due to violating a deferral period that was granted for a minor in possession ticket. The woman said someone else was using her driver's license and name.

When asked by police who could be using her identity, the woman told them she had accidentally left her driver's license at her friend's home, later identified as Woodard. She told police she had messaged Woodard about the letter she received from the court and Woodard told her she had let someone else use the license and they had gotten into trouble.

Investigators said they obtained the paperwork from the municipal court stating someone with the victim's driver's license had appeared after being ticketed for a minor in consumption. The person using the victim's driver's license had even signed all of the court documents, posing as the victim, according to investigators.

College Station police went to Woodard's home to ask her about the accusations. They said Woodard admitted to using the victim's driver's license to get into bars and when she got the ticket for drinking underage, went to court and used the victim's driver's license as her identity to the court. She also told police she had written the letter to the court, asking for a payment extension because she couldn't afford the ticket, according to court documents.

Woodard is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond.

