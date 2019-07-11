BRYAN, Texas — A fight between a man and a woman that spilled out onto a major highway in Bryan ended with the arrest of the woman.

Saratha Gomez, 35, of Caldwell, is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. Witnesses who saw the fight said Gomez was hitting the man with what looked like a tire iron, but police tell KAGS no injuries were reported at the scene.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday near Highway 21 and the Rellis Campus for Texas A&M. Witnesses said Gomez and a man were pulled over on the side of the highway and were fighting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call, including Bryan PD, College Station PD and DPS.

Gomez is currently in the Brazos County Jail. Her bond amount has not yet been set. We will bring you more updates on this story when information is available.

RELATED: UPDATE: Victim shares story of terrifying encounter with home intruder

RELATED: Man arrested in College Station road rage gun incident released on bond

POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: