Luxury candle brand sued after Houston-area woman claims it exploded, leaving her with severe burns

Video captured by a home security camera shows the woman trying to put out the flames before it erupted.

The incident happened around Thanksgiving last year. RickiLynn Gardner told KHOU 11 that she suffered severe burns resulting in several surgeries. Eight months later, she still has to wear gloves to protect her new skin.

A Blink camera inside her home captured the frightening moment when the candle erupted in her hands. Gardner and a pair of Houston attorneys filed a federal lawsuit for $1 million against Florida-based Aroma360, which does business under the name Hotel Collection, in hopes of covering her medical costs.

"Being a single mom, having a young child...she wants to get out there and do things," Gardner said. "She has even said my hands have ruined her life. That's hard for me to deal with."

Gardner claims the candle engulfed her hands in flames and covered them with melted wax, which led to her suffering severe burns.

"The danger of these candles cannot be overstated," said attorney Randy Sorrels, who is representing Gardner. "The consuming public should be warned of how these products can cause fire, explosion, and injury."

According to the law firm, consumer research showed that similar incidents were reported with the Florida-based company.

KHOU 11 reached out to the companies involved in the lawsuit for a statement but has not heard back yet.