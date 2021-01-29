Person dies after industrial accident at Axis Pipe & Tube facility in Bryan

Authorities said the person died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office confirmed a person has died after an industrial accident at the Axis Pipe & Tube in Bryan.

The accident happened on the 1400 block of Louis E. Mikulin in Bryan Friday morning. The call for help came in just after 10 a.m. and authorities and medics got to the scene about 10 minutes later.

Authorities said by the time they got there, the person had already died. Members of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene to investigate what happened but the nature of the accident, as well as what led up to the accident have not yet been released.

While there does not appear to be any criminal activity surrounding the death at this time, the case is still under investigation.