Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley hosts "Lunch and Learn" event

Employers from across the Brazos Valley were invited to talk about hiring workers of different abilities and ages

BRYAN, Texas — As the great resignation continues across the country, a Brazos Valley organization is helping employers connect with potential employees with disabilities

Executive Director at BCCOG, Michael Parks has been working there for 19 years.

"Our goal is to help these 20 or 30 kids find an employer who's willing to take a chance on them," Parks said. "Really just an internship is really what we're talking about, and we'll pick up the cost."

Employers from across the Brazos Valley were invited to talk about hiring students over the summer, as well as putting a special emphasis on those students with disabilities. At least 20 individuals representing different organizations attended today's lunch and learn.

"Don't overlook that untapped market," Parks said. "There's a lot of talented people out there, and they don't always come in the package that you expect but give them a chance, give them a shot."

There are 19.6 million working-age people in the united states with a disability, while 1.6 million working Texans have at least one disability.

"I have children that have disabilities and they've benefited from things like these programs as well; because they're available to everybody. And so, we really want folks if you have a child that has a disability between the ages of 11-24, call us to help your child find a job."