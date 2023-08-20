Young Afghan refugee in DFW dies after hit-and-run, family waiting for justice almost two months later

"I was waiting for him to wake up and talk to me. No matter how long I waited he didn't wake up," Abdul Baktash's widow, Rozina, told WFAA of her husband's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A Dallas family is pleading for help after a young father of three died driving down LBJ Freeway in late June.

Before coming to Texas, Abdul Baktash lived in Afghanistan, where his family said he was a champion bodybuilder and bodyguard for a U.S. ambassador.

But, he brought his wife and three young daughters to the United States for a better, safer life.

His wife, Rozina, only speaks Farsi, but she sat down with WFAA with the help of a translator.

"I need to know what happened [to my husband]," Rozina said.

According to a Dallas police crash report, Baktash was driving on LBJ on June 24 at about 87 mph when a person in another car made an unsafe lane change and hit his car.

Baktash's car, according to the report, "traveled southbound across all lanes," and hit a guard rail, which went through his car. He then hit a pole, which fell on top of his car.

Rozina said she saw her husband's body deformed.

"I didn't feel he was dead," she cried. "I was waiting for him to wake up and talk to me. No matter how long I waited he didn't wake up."

Police said the driver who hit Baktash fled the scene.

And more than a month later, there has still been no arrest made -- not even a make and model of the suspect's car.

"We escaped Afghanistan to come to safety in this country," Abdul's brother Masih told WFAA. "And the person who hit him let him die."

"The 5-year-old keeps asking questions [about what happened to her dad]," Rozina said of her oldest daughter. "I tell her your dad has gone to the sky. He's a star now."

"My brother was a noble person," Masih said. "He always helped people, now that he's dead, I hope people help his kids."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jason Massey with the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-766-3948 or email jason.massey@dallaspolice.gov.