COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting Smokey Bear’s birthday party, and you’re invited!

On Saturday October 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service is bringing lots of family fun to the library grounds to celebrate Smokey’s big day.

There will be children carnival games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a dunking booth, pinatas, face painting, and much more. In addition, the official “Friends of Smokey Bear” hot air balloon is making its way from New Mexico to College Station for the grand event.

The event is come-and-go, free, and open to the public.

Smokey Bear is the longest running PSA campaign in the U.S. He has had a huge impact in reducing the number of human-caused wildfires since 1944.

